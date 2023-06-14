Apple is ‘working with EU’ on third-party app stores for iPhone, iPad, etc.

Craig Federighi, VP of software engineering at Apple, that Apple is “working with the EU” to comply with EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) which takes effect on March 6, 2024 and requires Apple to provide a means for sideloading apps; in other words: allowing access to third-party app stores for iPhones, iPads, etc.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

Bloomberg reported last year that Apple was gearing up for a major change in how the iOS ecosystem works. More specific, the company would allow sideloading for the first time on iOS. The system would still establish some security requirements for software distributed outside of the App Store, similar to what already exists on the Mac. Bloomberg later reported that Apple would allow sideloading exclusively in European Union countries, and 9to5Mac corroborated that report by finding unused code in iOS 16 to restrict new features based on a user’s location.

See also: Apple’s iOS has secret new scheme to restrict features based on geolocation – April 26, 2023

Multiple Apple executives joined John Gruber’s “The Talk Show” live after WWDC. And during the podcast recording, Craig Federighi said that “we want to make sure that whatever we do is the right thing for our customers” and that Apple is “working with the EU” to discuss compliance… If iOS eventually gets sideloading, this will certainly be a big deal. But at the same time, Apple will try its best to make sure that the feature goes unnoticed by most users… If the rumors are true, sideloading will only be available in countries where Apple has been forced to allow it.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last year:

Those who want safety, security, and privacy will stick to Apple’s App Store, but a single point of control is always a danger, especially when it comes to capricious censorship (see: pre-Musk Twitter, Apple’s App Store in China, etc.).

iPhone and iPad users must, like Mac users, have the ability to install third-party apps; even if they never do, for it will keep Apple honest. The ability to ban an app loses all power when it’s simply available in another App Store.

These moves, including removing the mandate to use WebKit, Apple’s Safari browsing engine, in third-party browsers ,will greatly reduce, if not eliminate, the threat of anti-trust actions against Apple for the foreseeable future.

Also, expect Gatekeeper to come to iOS and iPadOS from macOS.

Yes, Apple’s App Store revenue will take a hit, but there are new products for new markets on deck (AR/VR headsets, AR glasses, Apple Car, etc.) that will more than make up for any loss of App Store exclusivity.

