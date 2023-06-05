MacDailyNews presents live coverage of Apple’s WWDC 2023 keynote address

Get ready for WWDC 2023, with a jam-packed, keynote address coming to you from Apple Park on June 6th at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT. You can watch Apple’s keynote address live, right on this page, below.

We will add our live notes on this page as well.

The 2023 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off with exciting reveals, inspiration, and new opportunities to continue creating the most innovative apps in the world. Join the worldwide developer community for an in-depth look at the future of Apple platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS — directly from Apple Park.

WWDC 2023 launches with a first look at groundbreaking updates coming to Apple platforms later this year. The keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with on-demand playback available after the conclusion of the stream.

Watch Apple’s WWDC23 keynote address right here:

Open the video in another browser window or tab (video link), so that you can follow our live notes of Apple’s WWDC 2022 keynote address and comment on today’s news in real time below!

MacDailyNews WWDC 2022 Live Notes (in reverse chronological order):

•

• Mac Pro with Apple Silicon (M2 Ultra)

• Higher bandwidth HDMI, can support up to 6 Pro Display XDRs

• M2 Ultra can support up to 192GB memory

• Mac Studio update: M2 Max and M2 Ultra (24 core CPU)

• Mac Studio

• Starts at $,1299, 1,199 for education. 13-inch drops $100 to $1099 (available to order today, ships next week)

• Up to 24GB memory

• Fanless, silent design

• 12X faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air

• M2 chip

• Six speaker ausido system

• 1080p camera for video calls

• 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, up to 500 nits brightness

• Kate Bergeron: 11.5mm thin. The world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop, just over 3 pounds

• Apple reveals 15-inch MacBook Air

• John Ternus: 13-inch MacBook Air is the world’ best selling laptop

• Mac

• “Today we’re going to make some of our biggest announcements ever” – Cook

• 15th anniversary of the App Store this year

• Apple CEO Tim Cook appears via video

• Welcome to WWDC23 live coverage

• Developer video – idea bubble being chased

• Event begins

• AAPL holding steady for now

• AAPL: $184.60, +$3.65 (+2.01%) @ 12:56PM EDT

• AAPL: $184.54, +$3.60 (+1.99%) @ 12:14PM EDT