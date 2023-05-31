Apple TV+ debuts new teaser showcasing upcoming lineup of new and returning series and films

Apple TV+ today shared a new teaser trailer highlighting an electrifying lineup of highly anticipated Apple Original series and films that will make their global debut on Apple TV+ in the coming months.

The teaser features newly released footage, and a glimpse at the upcoming comedies, the biggest dramas and the brightest stars across Apple Original titles including “Platonic,” “The Crowded Room,” “Swagger” season two, “Hijack,” “The Afterparty” season two, “Foundation” season two, “Stephen Curry: Underrated,” “Lessons in Chemistry,” “Masters of the Air,” “Sugar,” “The Morning Show” season three, “The Beanie Bubble,” “Flora and Son,” “Loot” season two, “Palm Royale,” and more.

New original series and films from the world’s most creative storytellers that are featured in the teaser, and are coming soon to Apple TV+, include:

“Platonic”

In season now and streaming globally on Apple TV+

“Platonic” follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne) who reconnect after a long rift. The duo’s friendship becomes all consuming — and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way. The 10-episode comedy series is co-created, directed and co-written by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco. “Platonic” is produced by Sony Pictures Television, where Stoller’s Global Solutions has an overall deal. Byrne, Rogen, Stoller, Delbanco and Conor Welch executive produce.

“The Crowded Room”

New Apple Original limited series premieres June 9, 2023

Starring and executive produced by Tom Holland, “The Crowded Room” is a gripping, 10-episode limited series that stars Holland as Danny Sullivan, a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation. Hailing from Academy Award winner Akiva Goldsman, “The Crowded Room” is a coproduction between Apple Studios and New Regency.

“Swagger” season two

Second season of the Apple Original series premieres June 23, 2023

Inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s experiences, “Swagger” explores the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption. Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in America. The acclaimed and emotional sports drama is helmed by creator, showrunner and director Reggie Rock Bythewood and executive produced by Bythewood, Durant, Brian Grazer and Rich Kleiman. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Imagine Television Studios, Boardroom, CBS Studios and Undisputed Cinema. Francie Calfo and Joy Kecken also serve as executive producers. James Seidman serves as co-executive producer.

“Hijack”

New Apple Original series premieres June 28, 2023

Starring Idris Elba,“Hijack” is a tense thriller told in real time that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers. “Hijack” stars and is executive produced by SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Idris Elba. The series is created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith, who also wrote and lead directed the series respectively, the seven-part series also stars Emmy Award and NAACP Image Award winner Archie Panjabi.

“The Afterparty” season two

The second season of the hit Apple Original comedy premieres July 12, 2023

From Academy Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord, each episode of “The Afterparty” explores a different character’s account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective. In season two, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Sam Richardson) and Zoë (Zoë Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers and business partners, and hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style.

“Foundation” season two

Season two of the global hit, epic saga premieres July 14, 2023

Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, “Foundation” chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in “Foundation” season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. The monumental adaptation of “Foundation” chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity. The epic saga from storyteller David S. Goyer features an international cast led by Emmy-nominated actors Jared Harris and Lee Pace, alongside rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey.

“Stephen Curry: Underrated”

New Apple Original film and Sundance Film Festival selection premieres July 21, 2023

The remarkable coming-of-age story of one of the most influential, dynamic and unexpected players in the history of basketball: Stephen Curry. This feature documentary — blending intimate cinéma vérité, archival footage and on camera interviews — documents Curry’s rise from an undersized college player at a small town Division I college to a four-time NBA champion, building one of the most dominant sports dynasties in the world. From Emmy-winning filmmaker Peter Nicks, “Stephen Curry: Underrated” is produced by Nicks, Ryan Coogler, Erick Peyton, Sean Havey, Ben Cotner and Marissa Torres Ericson. Emily Osborne, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler are executive producers.

“The Beanie Bubble”

New Apple Original film premieres globally July 28, 2023

Why did the world suddenly treat stuffed animals like gold? Ty Warner was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women grew his masterstroke of an idea into the biggest toy craze in history. “The Beanie Bubble” is an inventive story about what and who we value, and the unsung heroes whose names didn’t appear on the heart-shaped tag. The film hails from Imagine Entertainment and is co-directed by Emmy Award nominee Kristin Gore and Grammy Award winner Damian Kulash with Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan leading the star-studded cast.

“Physical” season three

Third and final season premieres globally August 2, 2023

Apple’s hit half-hour dramedy starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne and hailing from creator, writer and executive producer Annie Weisman, is set to return for its 10-episode third and final season this summer. Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, “Physical” is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image … that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics. Season two found Byrne having successfully launched her first fitness video only to encounter some new and bigger obstacles on her path. She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Rory Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else. And since she’s no longer the only game in town, she finds herself having to outrun some fierce new competitors on the road to building a full-fledged fitness empire. “Physical” is produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partnership) and created, written and executive produced by Weisman, who also serves as showrunner. This series is directed by Stephanie Laing, who also serves as executive producer alongside Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements and Alissa Bachner for Tomorrow Studios, and Byrne.

“Lessons in Chemistry”

Highly anticipated Apple Original series premieres fall 2023

Set in the early 1950s, “Lessons in Chemistry” follows Elizabeth Zott (Brie Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes. Hailing from Apple Studios and based on the bestselling novel from Bonnie Garmus, “Lessons in Chemistry” also stars Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Kevin Sussman, Patrick Walker and Thomas Mann. “Lessons in Chemistry” is produced by Aggregate Films. Six-time Emmy Award nominee Lee Eisenberg serves as showrunner. The series is executive produced by Academy Award nominee Susannah Grant alongside Larson. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan executive produce for Aggregate Films. Natalie Sandy executive produces through Piece of Work Entertainment alongside Eisenberg. Louise Shore also serves as executive producer.

“The Morning Show” season three

The third season of the Emmy Award-winning Apple Original series premieres fall 2023

Recently renewed for a fourth season, “The Morning Show” stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, who also serve as executive producers, and is directed and executive produced by Mimi Leder, with Charlotte Stoudt serving as showrunner and executive producer for season three. Seasons one and two of “The Morning Show” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+. The upcoming third season expands its star-studded cast with new additions including Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie, as well as returning star Julianna Margulies, and recurring stars Tig Notaro, Stephen Fry and Natalie Morales.

Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two found “The Morning Show” team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play. Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded cast for season two was led by Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden. New additions for season two included Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino and Julianna Margulies.

The series is produced by the studio Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films.

“Sugar”

New Apple Original series premieres 2023

From the producers of “X-Men” and “Invasion” and starring Colin Farrell, “Sugar” is the story of John Sugar, a private detective investigating the mysterious disappearance of a legendary Hollywood producer’s beloved granddaughter in modern-day Los Angeles. In addition to Farrell, the star-studded cast of “Sugar” includes Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Academy Award nominee and SAG Award winner Amy Ryan, two-time Emmy Award winner Anna Gunn, Emmy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner James Cromwell, Dennis Boutsikaris, Alex Hernandez and Lindsay Pulsipher.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Sugar” is directed by Academy Award nominee Fernando Meirelles, who also serves as executive producer, and executive produced by Academy and Emmy Award nominee Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon and Scott Greenberg. Chip Vucelich also executive produces.

“Flora and Son”

New Apple Original film and Official Sundance Film Festival Selection premieres 2023

Written and directed by John Carney, “Flora and Son” follows Flora (Eve Hewson), a single mother who argues with her son Max (Orén Kinlan) in an attempt to find him a hobby, retrieves a guitar from a dumpster and discovers that one person’s rubble can be a family’s salvation. The film is produced by Carney, Anthony Bergman, Peter Cron, Rebecca O’Flanagan and Robert Walpole.

“Loot” season two

The second season of the Apple Original series premieres 2023

In “Loot,” billionaire Molly Novak (Maya Rudolph) has a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion and a gigayacht — anything her heart desires. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder. She’s reaching rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (MJ Rodriguez), who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press. With her devoted assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster) by her side, and with the help of Sofia and team — including mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Nat Faxon) and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Ron Funches) — Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself.

“Palm Royale”

New Apple Original series premieres 2023

“Palm Royale” is a new 10-episode Apple Original comedy from creator Abe Sylvia and director Tate Taylor, starring and executive produced by Kristen Wiig and executive produced by Academy Award winner Laura Dern, who also plays a key role. A story about gorgeously impossible people, “Palm Royale” follows Maxine Simmons’ (Wiig) attempt to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society. As she strives to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, “Palm Royale” asks the same questions that still baffle us today: “Who gets a seat at the table?,” “How do you get there?” and “What will you sacrifice along the way?” Set during the powder keg era of the early 1970s, “Palm Royale” is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance at superficial greatness. Hailing from Apple Studios, “Palm Royale” is written, executive produced and showrun by Sylvia, and directed and executive produced by Taylor. In addition to Wiig and Dern, Taylor and John Norris serve as executive producers under their Wyolah Entertainment banner. The ensemble cast also features Allison Janney, Carol Burnett, Leslie Bibb, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Mindy Cohn, Kaia Gerber, Julia Duffy, Jason Canela, Jordan Bridges and Claudia Ferri.

“Masters of the Air”

Highly anticipated Apple Original series coming soon to Apple TV+

“Masters of the Air” is a highly anticipated limited series that reunites Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman following their Emmy Award-winning collaborations on “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific.” Hailing from Apple Studios, and starring Austin Butler, “Masters of the Air” is based on the compelling book by Donald L. Miller, and follows the true, deeply personal story of the American bomber boys in World War II who brought the war to Hitler’s doorstep. The series is written by “Band of Brothers” alumni John Orloff and Graham Yost. “Masters of the Air” features a talented ensemble cast including Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann and Raff Law.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 365 wins and 1,465 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

