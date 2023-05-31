Apple iPad takes 50% share of the U.S. tablet market

Half of the tablets shipped in the U.S. in the first quarter were Apple iPads. Tablets shipments dropped 7% to 10.8 million units, but performed better than PC shipments (desktops, notebooks, and workstations) in America, largely driven by Apple’s strong iPad performance in U.S. tablet market in the first quarter of 2023.

PC shipments (desktops, notebooks and workstations) in the United States declined 28% year-on-year to 14.0 million units in the first quarter of 2023. Notebook (including mobile workstations) shipments fell 31% to 11.4 million units, while desktop (including desktop workstations) shipments were down 28% to 2.7 million units.

“A confluence of factors led to the US PC market bottoming out at the start of 2023,” said Ishan Dutt, Principal Analyst at Canalys, in a statement. “The expected seasonal drop after the holidays coincided with the channel finalizing its inventory correction, resulting in muted sell-in of PCs. On the commercial front, businesses continue to grapple with economic pressures, including three further interest rate hikes since the start of the year. Budget-conscious organizations have extended the life cycle of their existing PCs, with many opting only for critical upgrades.”

Despite the short-term struggle, Canalys anticipates a market recovery on the horizon. US PC shipments in Q4 2023 are expected to grow 6% year-on-year while full-year shipments in 2024 are forecasted to be 13% higher than in 2023.

