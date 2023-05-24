Sony’s strategy of providing independent content is paying off in the streaming wars

Sony Group Corp said on Wednesday that its strategy of providing independent content to streaming services is paying off.

Sam Nussey for Reuters:

“Our decision years ago to stay out of the crowded general streaming space and instead become the industry’s leading independent content supplier was clearly the right choice,” Tony Vinciquerra, CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, told an investor briefing. Hits from the Japanese tech entertainment conglomerate on streaming platforms include “The Last Of Us” on HBO Max, “Cobra Kai” on Netflix and “For All Mankind” on Apple TV+. Conglomerates have spent billions on programming to feed their streaming platforms but are under scrutiny from Wall Street as focus shifts from subscriber growth to profitability. Upcoming movie releases include Ridely Scott’s “Napoleon” which will screen in theatres before streaming on Apple TV+.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple is one streamer in particular which does not have to focus on profitability, hence Apple TV+’s growing library of original high-quality content at a very low price.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

