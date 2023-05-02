Some fans of the Apple TV+ series ‘Ted Lasso’ feel it’s being ruined by ‘woke’ writers

“Ted Lasso” is a beloved comedy series about an American football coach who is hired to coach a British soccer team. The show is known for its heartwarming humor, positive messages, and diverse cast of characters. However, some fans have expressed concern that the show is suffering from the same woes as the final seasons of “Shameless,” the American comedy drama series that aired on Showtime between 2011 and 2021: being ruined by “woke” producers and writers who are adding unnecessary character developments for the sake of “wokeism” – or diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

One of the main criticisms of the third season of “Ted Lasso” is that it has revealed a closeted gay player, an gay newspaper reporter, and a main character, Keely Jones (Juno Temple) who has taken an abrupt and seemingly out-of-character lesbian turn. Some fans argue that these character developments are are unnecessary and that they are being added simply to appease “woke” audiences. They argue that the show was originally about a diverse group of people coming together and learning to love and accept each other, regardless of their differences. They say that the addition of these new characters is changing the focus of the show and making it less about the characters and more about the characters’ identities. Some claim that the series has turned from good entertainment into a preachy, tedious, unfunny DEI exercise.

I don’t like the political/woke storylines in Ted Lasso. There seem to be more in season 3 or they’re more overt? It’s making this season worse. — Little Red Corvette (@Fire_on_Tires) April 26, 2023

So disappointed at how boring and woke the latest Ted Lasso season is. Shame. — Jay (@WoodysPullcord) April 26, 2023

I have seen enough… The third/final season of @TedLasso (whose first season was awesome), which through 7 episodes is boring, stupid, very Woke, and dominated by multiple gay affairs, in the end, is going to at least mostly, if not totally, suck. #WokismKillsEverything

😢🤮 — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) April 27, 2023

One of the most remarked upon developments is the character of Colin Hughes (Billy Harris), a gay soccer player, who has not come out to the world as gay. Some critics have argued that Colin’s character is unnecessary and that his sexuality is being used as a way to score diversity points. They argue that the show would be just as good, if not better, without Colin’s character or the storyline.

I was really enjoying Ted Lasso. The third season is becoming more and more woke with each episode. Why do they destroy all these good shows. — The Pied Piper (@ThePiedP1per) April 26, 2023

The latest episode of #TedLasso is utter woke crap. Divisive, inaccurate and unrealistic. I used to love Ted Lasso. What a shame. — Chevaan Seresinhe (@chevaans) April 30, 2023

#TedLasso is nearly unbearably woke this season. It’s newly agenda-based writing has ruined several character arcs. #TedLassoSeason3 — MikeDLacy (@MikeDLacy) April 28, 2023

Season 1 and 2 of #TedLasso had been amazing. Incredible how far the show fell off. Went full woke for absolutely no reason. Jokes are unfunny, irrelevant plots all over the place. S1 and 2 will be a fond memory at least but wow. — LDV (@LDVibes_) April 26, 2023

The show this season also introduced a refugee storyline. The character of Sam Obisanya, a Nigerian-born soccer player, has a restaurant that is ransacked after he tweets support for refugees crossing the English channel.

Why is Ted lasso talking about refugees? Woke shows are everywhere — Failed Society (@FailedSociety13) April 26, 2023

I was wondering how long this show would get political and woke seems this episode confirmed it in first 5 min #tedlasso #tedlassospoilers — John 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@johnisbestever) April 26, 2023

The woke leftist agenda is creeping into every TV show and movie. I loved Ted Lasso until this season had to go that same route with two characters coming out as gay, one exploring a lesbian relationship and the latest episode delving into illegal immigrants. So sick of it! — Patrick the Prophet (@pwells4fl8) April 28, 2023

Other fans argue that the addition of these new characters is actually a net positive. They say that it is important to see diverse characters represented on television, and that “Ted Lasso” is doing a good job adding LGBT community representation. They say that the characters are well-written and that they add to the show’s inclusivity, drama, and heart.

Ultimately, whether or not you think that “Ted Lasso” is being ruined by “woke” producers and writers is a matter of opinion. There are valid arguments to be made on both sides of the issue. However, it is important to remember that “Ted Lasso” is, at its heart, a comedy show, and it is not meant to be taken too seriously.

So, in a nutshell, some people argue that the addition of these new characters is pandering to a certain audience. They say that the show is trying to be “woke” in order to appeal to a wider audience. Other fans argue that the addition of these new characters is simply a reflection of the real world. They say that the LGBT community is a part of our society, and that it is important to see them represented on television.

In the end, the decision of whether or not to watch “Ted Lasso” is, as always, up to each individual and the audience will ultimately decide how the series is regarded when its run has finished.

