Some fans of the Apple TV+ series ‘Ted Lasso’ feel it’s being ruined by ‘woke’ writers

“Ted Lasso” is a beloved comedy series about an American football coach who is hired to coach a British soccer team. The show is known for its heartwarming humor, positive messages, and diverse cast of characters. However, some fans have expressed concern that the show is suffering from the same woes as the final seasons of “Shameless,” the American comedy drama series that aired on Showtime between 2011 and 2021: being ruined by “woke” producers and writers who are adding unnecessary character developments for the sake of “wokeism” – or diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).
One of the main criticisms of the third season of “Ted Lasso” is that it has revealed a closeted gay player, an gay newspaper reporter, and a main character, Keely Jones (Juno Temple) who has taken an abrupt and seemingly out-of-character lesbian turn. Some fans argue that these character developments are are unnecessary and that they are being added simply to appease “woke” audiences. They argue that the show was originally about a diverse group of people coming together and learning to love and accept each other, regardless of their differences. They say that the addition of these new characters is changing the focus of the show and making it less about the characters and more about the characters’ identities. Some claim that the series has turned from good entertainment into a preachy, tedious, unfunny DEI exercise.
I don’t like the political/woke storylines in Ted Lasso. There seem to be more in season 3 or they’re more overt? It’s making this season worse.
— Little Red Corvette (@Fire_on_Tires) April 26, 2023
So disappointed at how boring and woke the latest Ted Lasso season is. Shame.
— Jay (@WoodysPullcord) April 26, 2023
#TedLasso was absolutely 💯 hillarious in the first 2 seasons! Now it's a woke, boring, no direction, not funny, typical washed up series. A complete waste to keep a #Apple + subscription. #TedLassoSeason3 #WokeMindVirus #disgrace #BoringTag #WokeNonsense #StupidPeople
— CAP 💯 🇺🇸 🚫🏳️⚧️ (@BobaYaga1975) April 26, 2023
I have seen enough…
The third/final season of @TedLasso (whose first season was awesome), which through 7 episodes is boring, stupid, very Woke, and dominated by multiple gay affairs, in the end, is going to at least mostly, if not totally, suck. #WokismKillsEverything
😢🤮
— John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) April 27, 2023
One of the most remarked upon developments is the character of Colin Hughes (Billy Harris), a gay soccer player, who has not come out to the world as gay. Some critics have argued that Colin’s character is unnecessary and that his sexuality is being used as a way to score diversity points. They argue that the show would be just as good, if not better, without Colin’s character or the storyline.
I was really enjoying Ted Lasso. The third season is becoming more and more woke with each episode. Why do they destroy all these good shows.
— The Pied Piper (@ThePiedP1per) April 26, 2023
The latest episode of #TedLasso is utter woke crap. Divisive, inaccurate and unrealistic. I used to love Ted Lasso. What a shame.
— Chevaan Seresinhe (@chevaans) April 30, 2023
#TedLasso is nearly unbearably woke this season. It’s newly agenda-based writing has ruined several character arcs. #TedLassoSeason3
— MikeDLacy (@MikeDLacy) April 28, 2023
Season 1 and 2 of #TedLasso had been amazing. Incredible how far the show fell off. Went full woke for absolutely no reason. Jokes are unfunny, irrelevant plots all over the place. S1 and 2 will be a fond memory at least but wow.
— LDV (@LDVibes_) April 26, 2023
The show this season also introduced a refugee storyline. The character of Sam Obisanya, a Nigerian-born soccer player, has a restaurant that is ransacked after he tweets support for refugees crossing the English channel.
Why is Ted lasso talking about refugees? Woke shows are everywhere
— Failed Society (@FailedSociety13) April 26, 2023
I was wondering how long this show would get political and woke seems this episode confirmed it in first 5 min #tedlasso #tedlassospoilers
— John 🏴 (@johnisbestever) April 26, 2023
The woke leftist agenda is creeping into every TV show and movie. I loved Ted Lasso until this season had to go that same route with two characters coming out as gay, one exploring a lesbian relationship and the latest episode delving into illegal immigrants. So sick of it!
— Patrick the Prophet (@pwells4fl8) April 28, 2023
Other fans argue that the addition of these new characters is actually a net positive. They say that it is important to see diverse characters represented on television, and that “Ted Lasso” is doing a good job adding LGBT community representation. They say that the characters are well-written and that they add to the show’s inclusivity, drama, and heart.
Ultimately, whether or not you think that “Ted Lasso” is being ruined by “woke” producers and writers is a matter of opinion. There are valid arguments to be made on both sides of the issue. However, it is important to remember that “Ted Lasso” is, at its heart, a comedy show, and it is not meant to be taken too seriously.
So, in a nutshell, some people argue that the addition of these new characters is pandering to a certain audience. They say that the show is trying to be “woke” in order to appeal to a wider audience. Other fans argue that the addition of these new characters is simply a reflection of the real world. They say that the LGBT community is a part of our society, and that it is important to see them represented on television.
In the end, the decision of whether or not to watch “Ted Lasso” is, as always, up to each individual and the audience will ultimately decide how the series is regarded when its run has finished.
15 Comments
Turn Keeley out of nowhere, but you saw that coming… And that was enough for me I’m out. Any show that pushes work or sexual agendas? I’m so done with it.
Every single show on Apple TV+ is woke crap. And if it doesn’t start out woke it’s just to rope you in and indoctrinate you. Their tactic is to lull you in and then brainwash you with the woke agenda later into the show. They literally brag about tricking audiences into watching woke propaganda.
https://www.screengeek.net/2023/02/03/the-last-of-us-director-trick-viewers-gay-love-story/
https://www.thegamer.com/the-last-of-us-director-tricked-people-gay-romance-same-love-episode-three/
I fully expect if they did this with Ted Lasso they’ll do it with severance next. They did it with all man kind too. Apple TV+ is a woke s*** show channel. And now I’m done with it completely. Buh bye.
If you had really been watching they were showing this aspect of her character the entire time. Her frank discussions with Rebecca where she openly admits her attraction to the female body only happened 4 or 5 times a season. So too with Colin, you know the closeted gay character. Did you not catch his mantra of “I am a strong and capable man” which he adopted only after the teams “alpha male” Issacgave him a pep talk to be more assertive on the field? Or the fact that Sam has been outspoken on the matter of colonialism since the 3rd episode of the first season?
This is the same writing team they have had since they first pitched the pilot. They clearly foreshadowed each “sudden turn” of the characters (with the exception of the reporter but he is clearly a 3rd tier character). Instead of being disappointed by an imaginary change of writing in the show, perhaps you should be disappointed in your own perception skills.
On this issue, it’s clear that you – just like gay men, lesbian females, and the no borders crowd – are in the vanishingly small MINORITY.
The rest of us can clearly see the woke agenda being pushed at every turn.
As said so well earlier:
The “enlightened” always succumb to the temptation to “teach” their soon-to-be-former audience how they should think, even if the “enlightened” have to ruin their own product to do so.
Yeah, we weren’t really watching close enough. We’re too stupid to get it. We’re just a basket of deplorables. We need to be reprogrammed by Hollywood.
Robb’s got the typical attitude of your typical leftist today.
Hey, Robb: GFY, you sanctimonious little prick.
(Although, I doubt you need to be reminded to do something you do daily down in your parent’s basement.)
“Ted Lasso” is pretty awful this season. Cringe after cringe after cringe.
The “enlightened” always succumb to the temptation to “teach” their soon-to-be-former audience how they should think, even if the “enlightened” have to ruin their own product to do so.
“Shameless” was the all-time champ at woke self-immolation, but “Ted Lasso” seems like it’s intent on taking that title for itself.
I don’t really want to jump in here but – you guys know that Tim Cook is gay right? None of this should surprise you. Thankfully there are other great shows on ATV+ but this one is done.
It’s a diverse world now, to be sure, but I watch this show to see the characters I love, and the (sports) world they navigate. I have to agree partially that now I’m seeing unnecessary exposure to every element of society. It’s lost a bit of its charm.
As I wrote before, Hope it ends soon.
First season was hilarious with some life lessons thrown in.
Second season was funny but they’d already used up all their best stuff and fewer life lessons. Seemed a lot like going to a school dance only because others think you should, with a date you are no longer enjoy being with.
Third season is stupid and sad. No focus beyond yielding to cultural agenda crap. Feels like a Jean Paul Sartre novel.
Radiocarbon dates of bone collagen show Neanderthals met Homo sapiens in a cultural exchange about 40,000 years ago.
“Diversity” is NOT NEW as alleged by the intellectually challenged.
What is new, particularly lately, the INCESSANT NON-STOP over the top promotion of trans and gay lifestyles permeating the Democrat Party, media, entertainment and public schools.
“Ted Lasso” is simply the latest example of WOKE roadkill…
I’m a month into my 3-month Apple TV+ trial that came with my new Macbook. I haven’t watched anything yet. I didn’t watch more than half an episode of anything during the previous few free trials either, the leftist agitprop appears within 5 minutes or less every time. That these shows would be wrenched even further to the left was inevitable. Apple made sure to soften the fanaticism for the initial seasons until TV+ built an audience, now it’s off to the races.
Like with Apple Music, I’m not encouraged to use it at all (the latter’s problem being the trash interface). YouTube Premium on the other hand (no ads), bundled with YouTube Music, are two of my favorite non-Apple apps (Audible and Kindle as well) and far better than Apple’s equivalent offerings. YouTube has been problematic with censorship for the more radical stuff, but I’m sick of politics as it is. I’m still able to find plenty of interesting, conservative content, be it political, self-defense, technology, etc.
I prefer non-fiction and practical stuff as it is, a TV show or movie has to be good for me to watch. As soon as I see the fake cornucopia of multi-racial characters, a period piece where characters are using modern, valley-girl language or forced gay characters, I’m done forever.
I pretty much avoid programming on Apple TV+ because of the political, preachy bias I have found in most of their offerings. And I’m a huge Apple fan!
Some fans? It’s actually most, if not all. Ex-fans is what we are now.
Apple CEO is gay so Ted Lasso writer thought maybe we should put couple of gay guys/ girls into the product. He will like it. Next, Apple phones to come with Grinder installed with an automatic account created when you enter apple ID 😀
I am a 63 year old, a father to 3 kids, our family and education as parents always was with liberal views and support of inclusion.
Inserting LGBT issues into or almost every series should be done with much more taste and respect also to the majorities perspectives and limitations.
Inserting RACE issues into or almost every series should also be done with much more sensitivity and respect to generations that are unaware of issues they are blamed for.
Pushing the WOKE agenda (instead of trying to educate) is disrespectful, in my view is harming and will harm Apple in the long run, and does NOT go hand in hand with Apple’s values of respecting EVERY individual.
There should be a clear distinction between educating and pushing an issue into the face let alone indoctrination – this distinction is called mutual respect.
Apple should respect the audience they aim to “waken” instead of rubbing in their face Racial and LGBT issues causing more incitement and disgust, my feeling is that this wrong approach is implemented by many content creators and sadly also by Apple.