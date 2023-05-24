Eddy Cue says Apple’s success starts by saying ‘no’ to almost everything

Apple’s Eddy Cue told CNBC’s Jim Cramer at the inaugural CNBC CEO Council Summit in Santa Barbara, California, the key to the company’s success starts by saying “no” to almost everything and only following through with only the very best ideas.
’s senior vice president of services Eddy Cue attributes a lot of the success the market’s biggest company has to saying “no” more often than “yes.”
“We say ‘no’ to almost everything,” Cue said in a conversation with CNBC’s Jim Cramer at the inaugural CNBC CEO Council Summit in Santa Barbara, California, on Tuesday. “When you get as large as we are, it’s easy to think you can do anything or everything, and it’s just not true.”
According to Cue, an idea only makes it off the drawing board at Apple if it’s something the company knows it can execute well and if it’s something consumers really care about.
MacDailyNews Take: This, of course, like everything at Apple that works, comes directly from Steve Jobs.
People think focus means saying “yes” to the thing you’ve got to focus on. But that’s not what it means at all. It means saying “no” to the hundred other good ideas that there are. You have to pick carefully. I’m actually as proud of the things we haven’t done as the things I have done. Innovation is saying “no” to one thousand things. — Steve Jobs
4 Comments
saying no to shareholder sharing in the profit of the company. 24 cents per quarter dividend per share. that is too shameful. apple should be paying to shareholders at least one dollar dividend per share per quarter, if not two dollars. apple is looking for places to spend that money. how about just give it to shareholder
Coincidentally this is also the key to good parenting.
And reviewing restaurant menus to decide what to order. Even more so with the wine list.
Apple is now so unoriginal they have to copy Steve Jobs for quotes. Can anyone in that company have original ideas ?