Eddy Cue says Apple’s success starts by saying ‘no’ to almost everything

Apple’s Eddy Cue told CNBC’s Jim Cramer at the inaugural CNBC CEO Council Summit in Santa Barbara, California, the key to the company’s success starts by saying “no” to almost everything and only following through with only the very best ideas.

Julie Coleman for CNBC:

Apple

’s senior vice president of services Eddy Cue attributes a lot of the success the market’s biggest company has to saying “no” more often than “yes.” “We say ‘no’ to almost everything,” Cue said in a conversation with CNBC’s Jim Cramer at the inaugural CNBC CEO Council Summit in Santa Barbara, California, on Tuesday. “When you get as large as we are, it’s easy to think you can do anything or everything, and it’s just not true.” According to Cue, an idea only makes it off the drawing board at Apple if it’s something the company knows it can execute well and if it’s something consumers really care about.

MacDailyNews Take: This, of course, like everything at Apple that works, comes directly from Steve Jobs.

People think focus means saying “yes” to the thing you’ve got to focus on. But that’s not what it means at all. It means saying “no” to the hundred other good ideas that there are. You have to pick carefully. I’m actually as proud of the things we haven’t done as the things I have done. Innovation is saying “no” to one thousand things. — Steve Jobs

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.