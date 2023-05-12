India’s Tata Group set to become Apple’s fourth iPhone assembler

Accelerating a shift of production outside China, Tata Group is set to become Apple’s fourth iPhone contract manufacturer, following its acquisition of Taiwanese firm Wistron’s factory in southern India, according to research firm TrendForce.

Ben Jiang for South China Morning Post:

The Mumbai-based, cars-to-software conglomerate has received orders for the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models to be launched later this year, indicating that India will see the first wave of shipments for the new series, TrendForce said in a recent blog post, without elaborating. “Following Apple’s pattern, new suppliers receive smaller orders for lower-end models,” the Taipei-based firm said. It predicted Tata’s share of assembly orders from Apple for various iPhone models would amount to 5 per cent of total units in 2023, with Foxconn Technology Group, Pegatron Corp and Luxshare Precision Industry Co splitting the rest.

MacDailyNews Take: Wistron’s factory comprises 2.2 million square feet. It is located some 30 miles east of Bangalore. Tata took over all Wistron’s eight iPhone assembly lines, which employ 10,000 workers, including approximately 2,000 engineers.

