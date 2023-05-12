Patricia Arquette anchors Apple TV+ series ‘High Desert,’ a weird, delightful comedy

The new Apple TV+ series “High Desert” follows Peggy (Patricia Arquette), an on-again-off-again addict who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother, with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, and makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator.

The series stars Matt Dillon, Christine Taylor, Weruche Opia, Brad Garrett, Bernadette Peters, Rupert Friend and Keir O’Donnell. Directed by Emmy Award winner Jay Roach, created by Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford and Jennifer Hoppe, and executive produced by Ben Stiller, the half-hour series will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday.

Saloni Gajjar for AV Club:

High Desert is a peculiar little gem—rough on the edges but a gem nevertheless. The comedy is a curious pastiche of dark, sardonic, and heartfelt humor delivered through some outlandish plots. Not all of them work, but with patience, they find a memorable way to gel together. The show reunites Severance’s Ben Stiller (executive producer) and Patricia Arquette (executive producer and lead star), who continue producing exciting projects for the streaming platform. High Desert, which premieres May 17 on Apple TV+, starts relatively slowly before finding its hook. And luckily for us, that hook is wonderfully weird, allowing Arquette to entirely embody her character. In one of her most bizarre performances, Arquette is a terrific anchor for High Desert as Peggy Newman. High Desert is a fascinating character study of Peggy, who has consistently been underestimated because she’s off-kilter. She’s bursting with potential that she often misuses.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.