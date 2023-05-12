Apple Watch Series 9 said to offer biggest upgrade in years

With Apple Watch Series 9, Apple will give its smartwatch users one of the biggest upgrades in years: a bonafide new processor.

David Phelan for Forbes:

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his Power On Discord channel, has said that the processor will be upgraded this year. While it’s true that each new Apple Watch has had a differently named chip, reports have suggested that there hasn’t been much of a speed upgrade between generations. So, for instance, while the Series 7 had an S7 chip, the same 64-bit dual-core processor found in the Series 6 was carried over to the Series 7, it seems. Let’s be clear, Apple puts the processor it needs in each of its products, and would likely explain that the S7 was more than powerful enough for everything the Series 7 needed to do… However, Gurman says that a new processor is coming for Series 9, specifically a new processor and not a rebrand of an earlier one. And when questioned if the chip would be based on the A15 processor, he replied, “Yes, I believe it is!”

MacDailyNews Take: It’s sounding like Apple Watch Series 9 will be a significant upgrade in terms of performance and likely means that watchOS 10 will be delivering some new functionality that calls for a more powerful wearable processor!

