Apple Watch Series 9 said to offer biggest upgrade in years

With Apple Watch Series 9, Apple will give its smartwatch users one of the biggest upgrades in years: a bonafide new processor.
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his Power On Discord channel, has said that the processor will be upgraded this year. While it’s true that each new Apple Watch has had a differently named chip, reports have suggested that there hasn’t been much of a speed upgrade between generations. So, for instance, while the Series 7 had an S7 chip, the same 64-bit dual-core processor found in the Series 6 was carried over to the Series 7, it seems.
Let’s be clear, Apple puts the processor it needs in each of its products, and would likely explain that the S7 was more than powerful enough for everything the Series 7 needed to do… However, Gurman says that a new processor is coming for Series 9, specifically a new processor and not a rebrand of an earlier one. And when questioned if the chip would be based on the A15 processor, he replied, “Yes, I believe it is!”
MacDailyNews Take: It’s sounding like Apple Watch Series 9 will be a significant upgrade in terms of performance and likely means that watchOS 10 will be delivering some new functionality that calls for a more powerful wearable processor!
5 Comments
I love my Ultra, but I hope Apple brings back the white ceramic finish
I’ve had an Apple Watch from the beginning. Love them. This year I went for the ultra. Won’t go back to the standard Apple Watch even though I’m not its primary demographic. The battery life alone is worth the extra $. But there are many other benefits the ultra has w/o having to do extreme sports to appreciate the Ultra’s value.
DlvdM,
what are some of the other reasons you prefer the Ultra?
TIA
The reasons I prefer mine besides battery life are brighter screen for daylight visibility plus larger screen for easier reading.
It also feels more durable than my previous 7. No scratches or dings yet while wearing all day at work.
So what does happen to the Ultra w/ the old s7 chip… everything slows to a crawl w/ new watch OS…. Looks like Garmin here I come…