Apple to launch online store in Vietnam next week

Apple will launch its online store in Vietnam next week on May 18th, as the company doubles down on emerging markets where it’s seen much recent success.

We set an all-time record for Services and a March quarter record for iPhone. We were particularly pleased with the performance we saw in emerging markets and achieved all-time records in Mexico, Indonesia, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the UAE, as well as a number of March quarter records, including in Brazil, Malaysia and India… On other emerging markets, we had a stellar quarter in emerging markets overall, as I had mentioned, with records set in a number of different places, including Indonesia and Mexico, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE, and then quarterly records in Brazil, India and Malaysia. And so it was a great quarter for emerging markets in general, despite the headwinds of the currency… And so we’re putting efforts in a number of these markets and really see, particularly given our low share and the dynamics of the demographics, et cetera, a great opportunity for us in those markets. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, May 4, 2023

Reuters:

Apple did not say when it plans to open physical stores in Vietnam, which has a population of 100 million people. “We’re proud to be expanding in Vietnam,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of retail. Online stores often precede the opening of retail stores. Apple already sells products in Vietnam via licensed vendors and has multiple suppliers that assemble its gadgets in the country for export.

MacDailyNews Take: More growth ahead for Apple!

