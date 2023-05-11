Apple Watch Ultra will be the first to get a micro-LED display

According to the latest rumor mill rumblings, Apple is working on micro-LED display technology for the iPhone, but it will not be the first Apple product to get it. That honor will go to the Apple Watch Ultra.

Ali Salman for Wccftech:

According to a paywalled report shared by DigiTimes, Apple has plans to release an iPhone with a microLED display in the future. The report mentions that the Apple Watch Ultra will be the first device to rock a microLED panel which is slated to release by the end of 2024 or 2025. Apart from the Apple Watch and iPhone, Apple also has plans to bring the technology to future iPad models.

Currently, Apple Watch Ultra offers a 49mm Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display (410 by 502 pixels, 1185 sq mm display area) with up to 2000 nits brightness.

MacDailyNews Take: With improved brightness, contrast, color accuracy, energy efficiency, and durability, micro-LED displays offer a number of advantages over traditional LED displays, and are likely to become increasingly popular in the coming years. Apple’s investment in this technology will help to drive its adoption and help the company to stay at the forefront of display technology innovation.

