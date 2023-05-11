Apple TV+ shares teaser for ‘Foundation’ season two to premiere July 14th

Apple TV+ today unveiled a teaser for the second season of “Foundation,” the epic saga from storyteller David S. Goyer, and announced that the series will finally return for season two on Friday, July 14th. The finale for season one streamed on November 19, 2021.

Based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories, and featuring an international cast led by Emmy-nominated actors Jared Harris and Lee Pace, alongside rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey, the 10-episode second season of “Foundation” will debut globally with one episode on Friday, July 14 on Apple TV+, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday. The Apple Original drama is produced for Apple TV+ by Skydance Television.

More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in “Foundation” season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. The monumental adaptation of “Foundation” chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.

Also starring returning cast Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton and Terrence Mann, season two of “Foundation” introduces new characters and stars, including Isabella Laughland (Brother Constant), Kulvinder Ghir (Poly Verisof), Ella-Rae Smith (Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion), Holt McCallany (Warden Jaegger Fount), Rachel House (Tellem Bond), Nimrat Kaur (Yanna Seldon), Ben Daniels (Bel Riose) and Dimitri Leonidas (Hober Mallow).

“Foundation” is produced for Apple by Skydance Television and led by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, with Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Bost, Robin Asimov and Marcy Ross also serving as executive producers.

“Foundation: The Official Podcast,” a companion podcast to the drama series, is hosted by Jason Concepcion and David Goyer, and produced by Pineapple Street Studios with Max Linsky, Jenna Weiss-Berman and Bari Finkel serving as executive producers. The entire first season is available now on Apple Podcasts.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 362 wins and 1,452 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Take: This literally feels like “more than a century after the season one finale,” so we’re going to need a nice, concise recap video before we dive back in this summer, but dive in we will!

