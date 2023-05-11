Apple catches prolific leaker ‘Analyst941,’ fires his sister

Apple has identified Twitter user @analyst941 (and his sister, who is now an ex-Apple employee), who has of late been revealing information about unreleased Apple products, including the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island and Always On Display. The leaker has deleted their Twitter account and left a farewell message explaining what happened on the MacRumors forums, where they used “anonymous-A.S” as a handle.

anonymous-A.S via MacRumors:

Hello everyone.

This is my final message to everyone.

I will no longer be around, but you deserve a proper goodbye. I don’t want to share too many details right now because of the legality of things — but a multi-step sting has gotten my sister fired from Apple, and unfortunately I am afraid next is legal action being taken against both of us, separately.

I can’t believe I did this, I’m so sorry to my sister and Apple as a whole. I don’t know what else to say. I know she is destroyed, she also hates me right now, like I don’t even know that I have a sister anymore.

I don’t know if I even have a life beyond this, I don’t know what can happen at this point.

I enjoyed the ride, to any body out there who gets a source, keep the details at a minimum. It could be costly.

The breaking point was multiple, if not almost all who knew about FCP/Logic iPad development was given a unique combination of release dates — unfortunately the combination I shared on Twitter matched the combination given to my sister as the FCP+Logic timeframe, along with other small factors.

I may have shared too much here regarding this situation already, but goodbye. Thanks for taking the time to meet me. Learn from me and don’t let it happen to you or anyone you love.

My PGP key is on my MacRumors posts. Please save it if you ever want to contact me in the future. I will be deleting this account within 24 hours for my safety.

-941