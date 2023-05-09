GM names former Apple exec Mike Abbott as executive vice president of software unit

On Tuesday, General Motors (GM) named former Apple executive Mike Abbott as the executive vice president of its software division.

Reuters:

Abbott, whose appointment is effective from May 22, will spearhead development of vehicle and enterprise software technologies. At Apple, Abbot led a team responsible for the development of core infrastructure for all of the company’s cloud-based services including iCloud iMessage, Private Relay, Mail and account security.

MacDailyNews Take:

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.