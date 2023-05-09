Apple assembler Foxconn buys huge site in India tech hub

Major Apple assembler Foxconn has bought a huge tract of land on the outskirts of Indian tech hub Bengaluru, the company said in a filing Tuesday as it strives to diversify production away from CCP-controlled China.

Aishwarya Kumar and Sean Gleeson for AFP:

Also known by its official name, Hon Hai Precision Industry, Foxconn is the world’s biggest contract electronics manufacturer and a principal assembler of Apple iPhones. Both companies are seeking to shift manufacturing away from China after strict Covid policies, a bout of industrial unrest and ongoing diplomatic tensions with the United States hurt production. The 1.2 million-square-metre (13 million-square-foot) acquisition in Devanahalli, near the airport for Bengaluru, was announced in a statement to the London Stock Exchange. It said that subsidiary Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development was paying three billion rupees ($37 million) for the site, the size of more than 50 Manhattan city blocks.

MacDailyNews Take: The CCP’s lunacy is India’s gain.

MacDailyNews Note: iPhone models are currently assembled in India by Foxconn and Pegatron in Tamil Nadu and Wistron in Karnataka.

