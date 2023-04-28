The 10 best movies streaming right now on Apple TV+

With the Best Picture Oscar win for CODA, Apple TV+ has quickly become a serious draw in the original movie space. Apple’s streaming service is building up a strong catalog to run alongside its growing slate of beloved, award-winning, and critically acclaimed TV series.

Angela Watercutter for Wired:

• CODA: Warm and gripping, CODA is the kind of movie that will have you cheering and crying at the same time. • Ghosted: If you’ve read the reviews, you know this movie isn’t exactly good, per se, but if you want to see Captain America (Chris Evans) and a future John Wick–franchise badass (Ana de Armas) fall in love as part of the goofiest premise possible… this is for you. • Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry: It’s the kind of music documentary that redefines the music documentary. • Tetris: Part historical dramedy, part espionage flick, the movie doesn’t always hit its marks, but if you’ve never heard the story of how Tetris got out from behind the Iron Curtain, it’s worth a watch.

Six more films in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Five more that were left off the list, but certainly deserved to be on there (given that Ghosted made it):

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.