Apple said to be working on expanding Apple Watch syncing to Mac and iPad

According to a new rumor, Apple is planning to expand the functionality of the Apple Watch by allowing it to sync to Mac and iPad. This would mean that users would be able to use their Apple Watch with multiple devices, even if they don’t have an iPhone.

The rumor comes from analyst941 via Twitter, who claims that Apple has plans to make the Apple Watch compatible with Mac and iPad devices in the future. The leaker doesn’t have an exact release date for this feature, but they hope that it will be available sometime in 2023.

If this rumor is true, it would be a major update for the Apple Watch. Currently, the Apple Watch can only be synced with an iPhone; meaning that if you don’t have an iPhone, you can’t use an Apple Watch.

Allowing the Apple Watch to sync with Mac and iPad devices would make it accessible to a wider range of users. It would also make it easier for users to use their Apple Watch with multiple devices.

analyst941 via Twitter:

Apple Watch can sync across more than one Apple device too, finally. I don’t know how this will be implemented. All I know, again, **ALL** I know, is that Apple Watch will sync across multiple iOS/iPadOS/Mac devices, and will no longer be tied to one single iPhone.

Ruben Circelli for Trusted Reviews:

It’s not clear how this will all work, either. It could be the case that there’s an iCloud implementation, like with AirPods. With AirPods, if you connect your iCloud account to your AirPods, they can work across multiple devices and not require you to reconnect every time you want to use your earbuds with another device. It could be the case that Apple Watch ends up working similarly after Apple builds out the same tech for Apple Watch. Of course, this is just a rumor, so take it with a grain of salt, but this could make sense given Apple’s larger push towards more health and fitness features and services.

MacDailyNews Take: It would also increase the Apple Watch’s addressable market – albeit slightly since there are relatively few Mac and/or iPad users who don’t have an iPhone.

