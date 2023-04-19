Apple TV+ debuts stunning first-look teaser for ‘Prehistoric Planet’ season two premiering May 22nd

Apple TV+ today shared the first-look image and teaser for the second season of award-winning natural history series “Prehistoric Planet,” from executive producers Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton and BBC Studios Natural History Unit (“Planet Earth”), narrated by Sir David Attenborough. Set to debut globally in a five-day, week-long event on Apple TV+ starting on May 22, 2023, the new episodes transport viewers millions of years in the past to discover our world — and the dinosaurs that roamed it — all in extraordinary detail. This teaser traverses the globe to a land before our time, using the latest scientific research and stunning visual effects to bring audiences never-before-seen species on-screen, including notable dinosaurs new this season:

• Isisaurus:— An Indian sauropod (long-necked, plant-eating dinosaur) that made their home in an extreme volcanic region known as the Deccan Traps, laying eggs in volcanic heated terrain.

• Pectinodon: A fierce hunter and fond parent, this bird-like North American feathered dinosaur was part of the troodontid family. A sharp-clawed, long-legged predator, it was an adaptable hunter, its teeth and jaws suggesting that many sorts of small animals would have been on the menu.

• Quetzalcoatlus and Hatzegopteryx: The biggest creatures ever to soar the skies, these gargantuan pterosaurs (prehistoric flying reptiles) were the size of a giraffe or small aircraft and are some of Prehistoric Planets most charismatic characters.

• And many more!

“Prehistoric Planet” combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. The series is produced by the world-renowned team at BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photorealistic visual effects of MPC (“The Lion King,” “The Jungle Book”) applied to concept art created by Jellyfish Pictures (“The Book of Boba Fett,” “Spirit: Untamed”). “Prehistoric Planet” season two continues to bring Earth’s history to life like never before as the series presents new dinosaurs, new habitats and new scientific discoveries while taking viewers around the world in an epic five-night adventure. With new dinosaurs like the Tarchia, one of the largest Ankylosauri, to returning fan-favorites like the Tyrannosaurus rex, and many more, “Prehistoric Planet” returns with an all-new season of prehistoric wonders.

Theme by Hans Zimmer and Andrew Christie for Bleeding Fingers Music. Original score by Zimmer, Anže Rozman and Kara Talve for Bleeding Fingers Music.

The complete first season is available to stream now on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 350 wins and 1,444 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

