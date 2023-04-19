2 Comments

  1. Gotta thank this website for the story, first I’d heard of it. We discovered US Bank was paying us .004% interest on our savings. Moving to Apple, we expect hundreds of dollars in growth vs the sixteen cents we got last year.
    Way to go Apple! (And MacDailyNews!)

    1. I’m transferring most of my savings in my credit union account to my Apple Card savings account. It’s not going to be life-changing, but I’ll take a few hundred dollars a year over a pathetic $9.84 (just did my taxes). Since I was periodically transferring my Apple Cash to my checking account from which I paid off my Apple Card balance, I may as well do it all from my Apple Wallet.

