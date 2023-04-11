Katie Cotton, who led Apple’s Media Strategy during the Steve Jobs era, dies

Katie Cotton, Apple’s longtime Vice President of Worldwide Corporate Communications who served as an iron-fisted gatekeeper for the company’s iconic brand during the Steve Jobs era and beyond, has died.

See also: Obituary: Kathryn Elizabeth “Katie” Cotton, 1965 – 2023

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

“We’re deeply saddened by Katie’s passing,” Apple said in a statement Monday. “She was an extraordinary person and she made countless contributions over the course of her two-decade career at Apple. Our thoughts are with her loved ones and everyone who had the opportunity to work with her.” Cotton was named Apple’s vice president of communications in 1996 and stayed in that role until her retirement in 2014, crafting the company’s media strategy and helping orchestrate its groundbreaking launch events. She worked behind the scenes as a champion of Apple’s brand and famously protected Jobs through his health decline.

MacDailyNews Take: R.I.P., Katie Cotton.

