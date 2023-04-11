Apple says Apple Music, other services’ issues resolved

Apple says it has resolved issues responsible for causing a brief outage with its Apple Music services after subscribers had earlier complained of not being able to stream music while also reporting issues with several of the company’s other services.

Reuters:

More than 3,300 users had reported issues with streaming Apple Music at peak of the outage and nearly 2,200 reported problems with App Store in the United States, according to outage tracking website Downdetector. Apple’s status page indicated that outage issues with Apple Music, Apple Music Radio, Apple News, and iTunes Match had been “resolved.” Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s System Status page is currently 100% green!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.