Apple releases iOS 16.4.1 and iPadOS 16.4.1

Apple on Friday released iOS 16.4.1 and iPadOS 16.4.1 which provide important bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone and iPad, respectively.

iOS 16.4.1 and iPadOS 16.4.1 fixes:

• Pushing hands emoji does not show skin tone variations

• Siri does not respond in some cases

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices.

MacDailyNews Note: For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.