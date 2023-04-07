Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.3.1

1 Comment

Apple on Friday released macOS Ventura 13.3.1 which provides important bug fixes and security updates for your Mac.

Unveiled at WWDC22, macOS Ventura makes the Mac experience better than ever.
macOS Ventura

macOS Ventura 13.3.1 fixes:

• Pushing hands emoji does not show skin tone variations
• Auto Unlock your Mac with Apple Watch may not work

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, yes, it’s snappy.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.

1 Comment

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: