Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.3.1

Apple on Friday released macOS Ventura 13.3.1 which provides important bug fixes and security updates for your Mac.

macOS Ventura 13.3.1 fixes:

• Pushing hands emoji does not show skin tone variations

• Auto Unlock your Mac with Apple Watch may not work

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, yes, it’s snappy.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.