U.S. House Select Committee to meet with Apple CEO Tim Cook to discuss China

The U.S. House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party is set to meet with corporate executives including Apple CEO Tim Cook and Disney CEO Bob Iger to discuss China-related topics.

Lauren Feiner for CNBC:

A group of lawmakers will travel to California to meet with tech and media executives, including Apple.

Nearly a dozen lawmakers representing both parties on the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party are set to make the three-day trip, led by Chair Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., a spokesperson for the committee told CNBC.

The trip highlights how the committee’s work could affect the tech and media industries, which have an interest in both the large consumer market and the workforce in China. Just last week, Cook, whose company relies on Chinese labor for phone production, met with the country’s minister of commerce about supply chain issues.

Gallagher has previously said he wants Iger and Big Tech executives to testify before the panel.

The committee wants to press businesses to diversify their supply chains enough so that they are not overly reliant on Beijing and to ensure forced labor isn’t employed.