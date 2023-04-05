Apple sales VP Doug Beck leaves for role at U.S. Department of Defense

Extending a wave of key executive departures at Apple, Apple sales VP Doug Beck is leaving the company for a senior role at the U.S. Defense Department.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Beck will lead the Defense Innovation Unit, which promotes the use of commercial technology within the military. He also will advise Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on technology strategy, the department said in a statement on Tuesday.

For Apple, Beck’s departure marks yet another senior exit. In recent months, the company has lost executives overseeing industrial design, hardware and software engineering, procurement, sales in emerging markets, subscription and cloud services, online retail, and information systems.

“We support Doug’s public service and wish him all the best,” Apple said in a statement. The Defense Department said that the job is a full-time role.

Beck is one of fewer than 20 executives to report directly to Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook. He managed sales to governments, health institutions and schools, serving as one of the Cupertino, California-based company’s two sales chiefs.