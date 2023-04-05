Apple’s mixed-reality headset faces much skepticism ahead of unveiling

After years of leaks, rumors, and speculation, Apple appears ready to finally unveil a mixed-reality headset. Much skepticism abounds.

Patrick Seitz for Investor’s Business Daily:

But the question Apple stock investors are asking is whether the product will be the company’s next hit platform like the Apple Watch, or a flop like the Newton digital assistant. Media leaks point to Apple announcing the computer eyewear at its Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC, which kicks off June 5 with a keynote presentation from Chief Executive Tim Cook. The goggles, which will combine virtual reality and augmented reality, likely will be available in the fall. Various news reports say the headset could be called Apple Reality Pro or Reality One and cost about $3,000. That would be triple the price of the top-of-the-line virtual-reality headset from Meta Platforms, the Meta Quest Pro, which now costs $1,000.

MacDailyNews Take: You get what you pay for. Facebook junk will be to Apple’s Reality Pro as Windows PC crap is to Apple’s Mac and Android trash is to Apple’s iPhone.

Apple faces a lot of skeptics on Wall Street — and even internally — about the headset. After all, virtual-reality headsets today are a niche product category that hasn’t caught on with the mass market.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s [fill in the blank] faces much skepticism ahead of unveiling.

