Apple TV+ unveils trailer for ‘Drops of God,’ new series premieres April 21st

Today, Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for the new, multilingual French-Japanese drama “Drops of God.” Filmed in French, Japanese and English, “Drops of God” stars Fleur Geffrier (“Das Boot,” “Elle”) and Tomohisa Yamashita (“The Head,” “Tokyo Vice,” “Alice in Borderland”), and is set in the world of gastronomy and fine wines.

The new eight-episode series from Legendary Entertainment, adapted from the New York Times bestselling Japanese manga series of the same name, will premiere on Friday, April 21, 2023 with two episodes followed by one episode weekly every Friday through June 2, 2023 on Apple TV+.

“Drops of God” is set in the world of gastronomy and fine wines. Frenchman Alexandre Léger, creator of the famous Léger Wine Guide and emblematic figure in oenology, has just passed away at his home in Tokyo at the age of 60. He leaves behind a daughter, Camille (Geffrier), who lives in Paris and hasn’t seen her father since her parents separated when she was nine years old. When Camille flies to Tokyo and Léger’s will is read, she discovers that her father has left her an extraordinary wine collection – the greatest collection in the world according to the experts. But, to claim the inheritance, Camille must compete with a brilliant young oenologist, Issei Tomine (Yamashita). Biological daughter versus spiritual son: the duel is about to begin. There are three tests to break the tie, all related to wine tasting. The winner will take ownership of Léger’s empire, the loser will leave empty handed. But how could Camille win such a duel? She knows nothing about wine, and worse: she has never drunk a single drop.

Written by series creator Quoc Dang Tran (“Marianne,” “Parallels”), executive produced by Klaus Zimmermann (“Borgia,” “Trapped”), and directed by Oded Ruskin (“No Man’s Land,” “Absentia”), the series is also produced by Les Productions Dynamic in association with 22H22 and Adline Entertainment. The series is presented in partnership with France Télévisions and Hulu Japan. “Drops of God” is inspired by the New York Times bestselling Japanese manga series created and written by award-winning Tadashi Agi, with artwork by Shu Okimoto and published by Kodansha.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

