iOS 17 might be a bit more than just a bug fix release

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg News‘ Mark Gurman reports that iOS 17 was originally destined to be a release focused on bug fixes and performance, but Gurman says that now Apple plans to include some notable new features.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

Gurman previously said that work on the Apple Reality headset operating system had taken priority over iOS 17 feature development… Gurman says that iOS 17 will include several “nice to have” features that are intended to address some of the most-requested features from users. However, specifics on what features that includes were not reported. iOS 17 is internally codenamed ‘Dawn’. Apple will officially announce iOS 17 at WWDC in June, as well as other major OS versions like watchOS 10, tvOS 17 and macOS 14. We also expect that WWDC will be the venue where Apple unveils the long-gestating headset project — which will run ‘xrOS’ — for the first time.

MacDailyNews Take: Last October, a Twitter leaker known as “Majin Bu” claimed that Apple is working on a completely new version of its Messages app, featuring a new home view, chat rooms, video clips, and more which would presumably launch with iOS 17:

According with my resource, Apple is working on a new version of iMessage completely renewed. New home, chat rooms, video clips, and new chat features in AR. It should be released next year along with the new headset #Apple #AppleAR #iMessage pic.twitter.com/Wp2WT8apNX — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) October 14, 2022

