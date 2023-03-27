Apple TV+ lands ‘The Savant,’ series starring Jessica Chastain

Apple TV+ on Monday announced “The Savant,” a new, eight-episode limited series starring Academy, SAG, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award winner Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “The Good Nurse,” “George & Tammy,” Broadway’s “A Doll’s House”) in the lead role.

In addition to starring, Chastain will executive produce through Freckle Films, and FIFTH SEASON (“Severance,” “Chief of War,” “Lady in the Lake”) and Anonymous Content (the upcoming “Time Bandits,” “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” “Dickinson”) are the studios.

Inspired by a true story published by Cosmopolitan, the storyline and character details are being kept under wraps for “The Savant,” which will be written and showrun by Emmy Award nominee Melissa James Gibson (“Anatomy of a Scandal,” “House of Cards,” “The Americans”), whose overall deal is based at FIFTH SEASON. Academy Award nominee, six-time Emmy Award winner and two-time DGA winner Matthew Heineman (“A Private War,” “Retrograde,” “Cartel Land”) will direct and serve as executive producer.

Hailing from FIFTH SEASON and Anonymous Content, “The Savant” will be executive produced by Chastain, Gibson and Heineman. Kelly Carmichael executive produces alongside Chastain for Freckle Films. Jessica Giles, editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan, will executive produce and Brian Madden, SVP of development for Hearst Magazines, will produce. Andrea Stanley, writer of the original Cosmopolitan feature, will consult.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 348 wins and 1,436 award nominations and counting, including Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

