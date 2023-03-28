Apple TV+ announces new original theme song ‘One Step Closer,’ performed by Leona Lewis, with music and lyrics by Diane Warren, from Apple Original series ‘Jane’

Apple TV+ this week announced that three-time Grammy Award nominated singer Leona Lewis performs the new original theme song “One Step Closer,” with music and lyrics written by 14-time Academy Award-nominated and Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Diane Warren, in Apple’s new series “Jane.” The 10-episode mission-driven series for kids and families is inspired by the work of Dr. Jane Goodall and premieres globally on Friday, April 14 on Apple TV+.

Warren has also pledged to donate a portion of her profits from the song to the Jane Goodall Institute, a global community conservation organization founded by Dr. Goodall which makes a difference through community-centered conservation and the innovative use of science and technology.

“When I was asked to write the song for Jane Goodall’s new series I couldn’t say yes fast enough. She is my hero. The work she has done has inspired so many including me, and now she has inspired my song, ‘One Step Closer.’ I am so excited to be a part of this! Leona Lewis was the perfect artist for this since, along with being one of the best singers in pop music, she is also a fellow animal advocate warrior,” said Warren.

Lewis notes, “As a fellow animal rights advocate, I jumped at the chance to perform the theme song for Apple TV+’s ‘Jane,’ inspired by Dr. Goodall’s work. Dr. Goodall’s tireless mission to save our planet and the animals roaming in it has been a huge inspiration to me, and I’m so happy to be part of such a special show and message. Diane Warren’s ‘One Step Closer’ is a beautifully moving song about what we can do to change the world and it has been such a privilege to collaborate with her on this.”

Ava Louise Murchison (“Reacher”) stars as Jane Garcia, a nine-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David, played by Mason Blomberg (“Shameless”), and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world because, according to her idol Dr. Jane Goodall: “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.” Cast also includes Tamara Almeida (“Secrets at the Inn”), Dan Abramovici (“Wayne”), newcomer Jazz Allen, and Sam Marra (“Stumptown”).

From Sinking Ship Entertainment, “Jane,” a live action/CGI blended series, is created by company partner J.J. Johnson, who executive produces alongside Christin Simms, Blair Powers, Matt Bishop and the Jane Goodall Institute’s Andria Teather. “Jane” marks the second Apple Original series produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment, joining acclaimed, Daytime Emmy Award-winning series “Ghostwriter.”

The award-winning slate of original series and films for kids and families on Apple TV+ includes this year’s Academy Award and BAFTA Award-winning animated short film “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”; star-studded animated adventure film “Luck” from Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation; and, BAFTA Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated animated film “Wolfwalkers.”

“Jane” will premiere alongside all-ages offerings now streaming globally on Apple TV+, including the BAFTA Award and Humanitas Prize-winning “El Deafo,” BAFTA Award-winning “Lovely Little Farm,” “Duck & Goose,” GLAAD Media Award nominated “Pinecone & Pony,” Emmy Award-winning “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” and “Harriet the Spy” from The Jim Henson Company, Peabody and Emmy Award-winning series “Stillwater,” “Helpsters” from Sesame Workshop, “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory” from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment, “Sago Mini Friends,” Emmy Award-winning “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” from Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero, Emmy Award nominee “Snoopy in Space,” “The Snoopy Show” and “Get Rolling with Otis.” Live-action offerings include Bonnie Hunt’s DGA and WGA Award nominated “Amber Brown,” DGA Award winner “Best Foot Forward,” “Surfside Girls,” WGA Award winner “Life By Ella,” Emmy Award-winning “Ghostwriter” from Sesame Workshop, and “Puppy Place.”

Also included are specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including Emmy Award nominee “It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown,” “Lucy’s School,” Humanitas and Emmy Award nominee “To Mom (and Dad), With Love,” Emmy Award-winning “Who Are You, Charlie Brown?” and “For Auld Lang Syne,” and “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” the Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times best-selling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 348 wins and 1,436 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.