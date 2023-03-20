Apple’s iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 are coming soon to iPhones and iPads

Apple is drawing closer to the public release of iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4, with the company currently producing beta versions of its forthcoming iPhone and iPad software. The official release, as well as updates to macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, are expected to be available to all users within the next three weeks or thereabouts.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

It’s not an earth-shattering update by any means but adds the usual midcycle bells and whistles: • New emojis, like heart colors, animals, instruments and flowers.

• Faster 5G for some markets and carriers, including T-Mobile. It also brings 5G support to Turkey.

• Push notification support from websites in Safari.

• The return of a turn-page animation in the Apple Books app.

• User interface tweaks in Podcasts and Music.

• New HomeKit architecture that was removed after launching in an earlier version of iOS 16.

• Apple Pay support for South Korea.

• New settings for the iPhone 14 Pro’s always-on display, including the ability to tie the feature to a Focus mode.

• Content previews in Messages for Mastodon, matching a feature available for tweets. The bigger story here is that iOS 16 is still missing a pair of promised features: Goldman Sachs savings accounts and Apple Pay Later within the Wallet app.

MacDailyNews Take: While we expect Apple Pay Later to appear at some point, Apple’s high-yield Savings accounts for Apple Card users is starting to sound like AirPower. According to Gurman, it’s not entirely unexpected that there are delays with the high-yield savings accounts and Apple Pay Later, given that Apple’s fintech division has experienced notable departures in the last year or so coupled with engineering challenges.

