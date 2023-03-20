Apple to open flagship India store in Mumbai in April; Delhi store next

Next month, Apple will be inaugurating its flagship store in Mumbai, India, followed by the second store in New Delhi sometime between April and June. The stores will offer a comparable experience to those found in other countries, with an emphasis on high-end products. Apple has enjoyed consistent success in India, where it has been one of the top-performing markets for over six years. In the quarter that ended in December, the company set a new record for total sales in the country.

India Times:

The Mumbai store – coming up over 22,000 square feet in Reliance Industries’ premium Jio World Drive mall – will be a retail landmark, similar to Apple’s outlets in Los Angeles, New York, Beijing, Milan and Singapore, [two industry executives aware of its plans] said.

The Delhi store in Select Citywalk mall in Saket will be spread over 10,000 sq ft and that is also lined up for launch in April-June, possibly just a few days after the Mumbai opening, one of them said.

“Fitouts are completed for both the stores,” the person said. “In fact, the fitout was completed for the Delhi store ahead of the Mumbai one.”

“But since Mumbai will be the flagship Apple Store in India, it will open first next month. The Delhi one will open soon after,” said the industry executive.