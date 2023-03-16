iPhone SE 4 could be Apple’s secret weapon to take even more smartphone share

Apple does not pad smartphone shipments with cheap, underpowered phones like Samsung et al., but that didn’t stop the Cupertino Colossus from taking 8 of the top 10 best-selling smartphones in 2022, according to Counterpoint Research. The upcoming iPhone SE 4 is shaping up to be Apple’s secret weapon to take even more smartphone share from the Android iPhone knockoff peddlers.

Paulo Montenegro for Ubergizmo:

As for when the new budget-friendly iPhone will be released, recent rumors from The Elec backed up by the already-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that we may see this new device being announced only in the spring of 2024.

A great surprise, according to the latest rumors, is that the next Special Edition iPhone should ditch the outdated 9-year-old design and go for something more modern, closer to what we already have in the iPhone 14 series — this may come as a very good surprise since many tech websites also suggested that the looks could be the same as the super-popular $750 iPhone XR from 2018.

Aside from that, we can also expect in this new iteration of the iPhone SE:

• 6.1″ OLED panel with 60 Hz

• A16 Bionic SoC

• 4 to 6 GB of RAM

• 128 GB of storage (or 64 GB if Cupertino wants to go even cheaper)

• USB-C port (but with USB 2.0 speeds)

• Camera system inherited from the iPhone 14 (Face ID + 12 MP selfie camera and a 12 MP single-sensor on the back)