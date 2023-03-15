Spotify looks to charge extra for its Apple Music lossless rival which Apple includes for no extra cost

Spotify’s “lossless” audio, Spotify HiFi, for which Spotify planned (and seemingly still plans) to charge extra, has seen its release pushed back after Apple released Apple Music Lossless for no extra cost for users.

Tammy Rogers for iMore:

Talking to the Co-president, Gustav Söderström, The Verge has done some reading between the lines, connecting that Spotify was planning to make users pay extra for Spotify HiFi, along with other benefits like Spatial Audio/Dolby Atmos and ‘other perks related to audiobooks and podcasts’.

Söderström has confirmed that the service will be coming, but not when. And if The Verge is to be believed, then it looks like [Spotify subscribers] could be paying extra for the privilege of those higher bit rate tracks.

This would put Spotify on the back foot against its competitors, with Apple Music offering its lossless tracks at no extra charge for its users.