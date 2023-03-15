Apple generates an amazing $2.4 million in annual revenue per employee

Apple has consistently been the most efficient of the major U.S. technology companies when measured on revenue generated per employee – some $2.4 million annually.

Adam Clark for Barron’s:

Apple generated around $2.4 million in revenue per employee in its latest fiscal year and has averaged around $2.1 million on the same metric over the past five years, according to FactSet.

That far outstrips Facebook-owner Meta, which generated $1.35 million in revenue per employee in 2022 — below its five-year average of $1.5 million. Apple also consistently beats Amazon, Microsoft, and Google-parent Alphabet on the same metric, all of which have announced major layoffs in recent months.

“Apple never hired aggressively through the pandemic and doesn’t need to go through extensive head count reductions unlike peers,” analysts at Evercore wrote in a recent research note. “We continue to think consumer staples and/or high-end luxury companies remain the relevant peer group for Apple.”