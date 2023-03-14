‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3: Team love revitalized discouraged players

Pundits expect Ted Lasso’s AFC Richmond soccer team to finish in last place in England’s Premiere League and be relegated, but in Season Three of the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso,” the folksy American coach spurs team love.

Danielle Broadway for Reuters:

Even with those headwinds, the eternally upbeat Coach Lasso played by Jason Sudeikis has infused his team with family-like love to get through the tough times in the season that premieres on Wednesday. Despite doubters, Ted’s team upholds what Jimoh calls the “Lasso way” this season, which includes having compassion for each other and never losing faith. Sudeikis, who created the series with Coach Beard actor Brendan Hunt and TV producers Bill Lawrence and Joe Kelly, continues to express Ted’s vulnerability as he manages anxiety and the sadness that comes with being away from his son. “As much as the world tries to tell us we’re different, you know, men, women, left, right, black, white, etcetera, there is a great deal of overlap in all of our dealings as human beings that we all face and feel,” Sudeikis said.

MacDailyNews Take: As long as some profit by continually stressing meaningless differences, they’ll continue to try to divide people by skin color and other nonsense “differences.” Don’t let them. Don’t buy into it.

I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. — Martin Luther King, Jr.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.