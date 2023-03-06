iPhone 15 Pro front glass leak reveals ultra-thin bezels

Front glass panels for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra were allegedly leaked Sunday in videos posted on Chinese websites Bilibili and Douyin that reveal ultra-thin bezels. The videos were later shared via Twitter by ShrimpApplePro and Unknownz21.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

As previously rumored, the videos appear to confirm that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max [Ultra] will feature even thinner bezels around the display compared to the previous generation, but the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus bezels do not appear to have any noticeable changes.

The videos also appear to confirm that the Dynamic Island will be expanded to all four iPhone 15 models, marking the end of the notch on Apple’s higher-end iPhones. The Dynamic Island is currently limited to the iPhone 14 Pro models.

ShrimpApplePro said they were able to confirm with a source that the front glass panels are authentic parts for the iPhone 15 lineup.