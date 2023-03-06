Apple unveils trailer for ‘Ghosted,’ romantic action-adventure film starring Ana De Armas and Chris Evans

Apple Original Films on Monday unveiled the trailer and key art for the highly anticipated romantic action-adventure film, “Ghosted,” starring Ana de Armas and Chris Evans.

In “Ghosted,” salt-of-the-earth Cole (Chris Evans) falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (Ana de Armas) — but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.

“Ghosted” also stars Adrian Brody, Mike Moh, Amy Sedaris, Tim Blake Nelson and Tate Donovan. The film is helmed by Dexter Fletcher and written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing, along with Jules Daly, Evans, Reese and Wernick. Executive producers are Donald J. Lee, Jr., Brian Bell and de Armas.

