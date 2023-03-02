Apple headsets aim to seamlessly interact with your iPhone, iPad, and Mac

The Apple ecosystem will be getting a new participant soon, a new widely expected mixed-reality AR/VR headset that’ll be designed to work seamlessly with your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other Apple devices.

Jesse Hollington for iDropNews:

[I]t’s a given that Apple’s upcoming mixed-reality headset will offer continuity-like features. However, a new European patent application is giving us some more insight into what Apple’s working on, and it looks like the company plans to take this seamlessness to a whole new level for its headset.

The patent, which is titled Multi-Device Continuity for Use with Extended Reality Systems, describes a level of user experience that goes way beyond simply selecting an icon to transfer an app. Instead, it defines an “extended reality system” in which users will be able to interact with devices and move apps and data around simply by looking at things.

Apple provides some cool examples in the patent as to how it envisions this working, from visualizing data on pages that appear blank to everyone else to starting music playback by merely glancing at and gesturing toward a HomePod in the same room.