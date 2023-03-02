Apple assembler Foxconn to invest in India’s Telangana state to create 100,000 jobs

Major Apple assembler Foxconn will invest an undisclosed sum in India’s southern state of Telangana in order to build an electronics assembly facility, Telangana’s chief minister said on Thursday.
The investment will create 100,000 jobs in the state, Telangana’s IT minister KT Rama Rao said. The announcement followed a meeting between Telangana’s chief minister and the chairman of Foxconn earlier in the day.
Taiwan-based Foxconn already has operations in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where it manufactures products for companies such as Apple…
MacDailyNews Take: China’s very belated comeuppance finally proceeds with some impetus.
Too bad not Detroit or any American area
Or even Mexico, which would help us indirectly…!
Let’s hope it it’ll have better than the 50% rejection rate Apples Indian TATA factory has ( vs the near zero defect rate of the China factory). Oh yeah in the recent Indian Apple cable factory fire ALL the fire protection components from sensors, alarms to sprinklers did not work. Indian managers proud their manual fire extinguishers could function. Oh yeah and the other report where Apple executive said Indian workers don’t seem to be motivated vs Chinese whose execution can be of ‘inexplicable speed’ ( Apple execs words) , “ (China) you give them a weeks long time frame and they sometimes get it done overnight).
Apple is only moving out of China due to irrational USA hate-China rhetoric.
MDN probably doesn’t read news where Apple is getting more integrated with China companies in technology partnerships instead of just contract manufacturing. Apple execs say the years of Covid were an eye opener not because of lockdowns bad news as expected but astonishment that without hundreds of expat American engineers and tech staff due to Covid restrictions Chinese engineers could finish huge numbers of products.
Note Apple makes almost as much money in sales in China as whole of Europe.
Instead of hating China maybe Apple fans and investors (like myself) can be grateful how much China has contributed to apples success to worlds no1 tech company?
At Covid lockdown 2% growth rate Chinas GDP will grow the size of one more India in 10 years. World bank projects China growth at 5% this year. Get that? Apples sales potential in China is equal to one new India every few years.
Oh yeah , forgot to mention out of 200 Apple suppliers 150 are from China.
Btw Taiwanese as most Americans don’t realize ARE also Chinese.
(Warmongers “ I hate Chinese people but I love Taiwanese”. Lol )
Polls show 80% of TSMC Taiwanese staff, prefer working in China than USA. Even with massive pay ,incentives to move to Austin. 50% of Taiwan tech grads work in China. Only 2% of Taiwanese people want independence from China. President Tsai of Taiwan has been kicked out of her own party when her DPP party got trashed in local municipal elections. She’s a president with no party. The Koumintang supposedly Chinas deadly enemy just sent reps to visit xi. Tsai party is the USA controlled DPP.
USA senators etc gleeful that Apple moving out of COMMUNIST China to Vietnam!
( don’t tell them but Vietnam is also communist).
As a Canadian Apple investor I wish people will get off the nutty rhetoric and back to peace and business. Remember before all this war with China crap USA economy was booming.
Correction Tsai still member of DPP but no longer leader. Her entire special executive council resigned as well. DPP worried about federal elections in couple of years.
Dude….just fuck off.
Suck all the yellow juice you want, mainland is in decline no matter what your rationale. Learn to read the green tea leaves.
And a free Taiwanese is OBVIOUSLY much more creative than his brother in bondage.
Oops, hope that last line didn’t turn you on, because it doesn’t most Chinese.
Here from Taiwanese news source:
“Taipei, Nov. 26 (CNA) President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) resigned with immediate effect as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) chairperson Saturday after the party suffered a crushing defeat in local elections that day.
In a speech at DPP headquarters, Tsai said that as party chairperson she humbly accepts and must shoulder responsibility for the party’s disappointing election results.”
My facts vs your… nothing,
Hey Tower guy, I’ve been to Hong Kong and Taiwan. Have you been there?
Perviously There were calls for Applet to increase manufacturing in ‘democratic’ Brazil. (Foxconn already has factories there).
This week USA threatened Brazil with sanctions due to visit of Iranian warships.
(Brazil is a member of China Russia BRICS co op. I guess folks calling Apple is get out of china to brazil don’t realize that).
Last year USA threatened India with sanctions when Modi upped oil purchases with Putin.
A few weeks ago the west’s attack dog BBC posted videos accusing Modi as a terrorist. due to his actions against muslims (Hey shades of Uighur genocide). I guess it’s warning shot.
India shut BBC video down and is now ‘investigating’ the BBC offices in India.
(BTW volkswagen has a giant auto factory in Xinjiang and Tesla has showrooms. That’s where supposedly 3 million Uighurs are bing ‘genocided’. A few months ago the Biden admin threatened Volkswagen USA to get out of Xinjiang as it was ‘bad for optics’ for the genocide narrative).
USA has sanctions on something like 60 countries.
Man its gonna be hard of Apple to find a safe haven.
Maybe people should look at crazy USA politics instead of pointing fingers elsewhere
I’m pointing a finger at people like you. Guess which one…
Refute any facts I put out.? Nope.
Point one finger at someone and a whole bunch of your own fingers point back at you.
LOL
No facts go rhetoric. So expected.
“No, no John D we should just invest in the west.”
Like the new chip research lab in Germany!
Took years to work out.
Except Biden just blew up the Nords stream pipeline funded mostly by German taxpayers.
USA manufacturing?
I don’t need to go into it but the Mac Pro factory didn’t go well. Look at stories apple not even able to get SCREWS for the Mac.
Bloombery says Apple now planning to move Mac Pro production out of USA.
People think I’m making all this up?
USA mac pro manufacturing problems, the Screw issue form IDW blog:
“Tests of new versions of the computer were hamstrung because a 20-employee machine shop that Apple’s manufacturing contractor was relying on could produce at most 1,000 screws a day.”
The USA contractor’s CEO was loading the screws into his personal car and hand delivering it to the factory!
Guess why the USA Mac Pro costs so much?
(Foxconn has half a million workers in China).
(I’ve followed Apple and invested in aapl for years. The only way to invest is to actually look at FACTS. But people are blinded by rhetoric nonsense)
Mass unemployment in CHINA. Now they Feel how it is when the Jobs Left AMERICA. The Jobs Ain’t coming back so What’s the outcome in 5 years there? Will the CCP Do something drastic to get the People doing something? Hmm. The US Should Enact Foreign taxes on Imports to Address the Investment in other countries.