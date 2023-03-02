Apple assembler Foxconn to invest in India’s Telangana state to create 100,000 jobs

Major Apple assembler Foxconn will invest an undisclosed sum in India’s southern state of Telangana in order to build an electronics assembly facility, Telangana’s chief minister said on Thursday.

Reuters:

The investment will create 100,000 jobs in the state, Telangana’s IT minister KT Rama Rao said. The announcement followed a meeting between Telangana’s chief minister and the chairman of Foxconn earlier in the day. Taiwan-based Foxconn already has operations in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where it manufactures products for companies such as Apple…

MacDailyNews Take: China’s very belated comeuppance finally proceeds with some impetus.

