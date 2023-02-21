Foxconn chairman to visit ‘iPhone City’ plant disrupted by CCP COVID restrictions late last year in China

Foxconn’s “iPhone City” campus was hit late last year by the CCP’s quixotic “Zero COVID” lockdowns and restrictions that prompted thousands of worker departures and unrest, as well as production disruptions. Now, Foxconn Chairman Liu Young-way will make his first-ever visit to the sprawling asssembly complex.

Reuters:

This will be Liu’s first visit to the world’s largest Apple iPhone factory in his role as chairman, and his main goals are to review conditions after the resumption of production and to extensively exchange views, the source said. Liu is scheduled to meet with senior government officials including Lou Yangsheng, the Communist Party chief of Henan province where Zhengzhou is located, the source said. In January, Foxconn said output at its Zhengzhou plant had “basically returned to normal.”

MacDailyNews Take: The more assembly Apple can move out of China, the better.

