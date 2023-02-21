Apple Original Films’ ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’ wins BAFTA Film Award for Best British Short Animation

Apple Original Films’ Academy Award nominee “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” executive produced by Jony Ive and Woody Harrelson, won the BAFTA Award for Best British Short Animation. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” based on the beloved book by Charlie Mackesy, has been hailed as a “stunning” (Awards Daily) film “translating the exquisite illustrations into hand-drawn animation” (Indiewire), while telling a poignant “tale of love and hope” (The Independent). The acclaimed film was also recently honored with an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Short Film, seven Annie Award nominations and an NAACP Image Awards nod for Outstanding Short Form (Animated) film. The winners of the 2023 EE British Academy Film Awards were announced at a ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, February 19th.

This year’s win for “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” follows Apple Original Films’ BAFTA Award wins in 2022 for “CODA,” including Best Adapted Screenplay by Siân Heder and Best Supporting Actor Troy Kotsur, and nominations for Best Actress Emilia Jones in “CODA,” Best Actor Mahershala Ali in “Swan Song” and Best Cinematography for “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” Apple was recognized in 2021 with nominations for Best Animated Film for “Wolfwalkers,” in addition to Best Special Visual Effects and Sound for “Greyhound.”

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 323 wins and 1,398 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

A story of kindness, friendship, courage and hope for viewers of all ages in a heartwarming, classically animated film based on Charlie Mackesy’s book, “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.” The poignant and heartfelt journey follows the unlikely friendship of a boy, a mole, a fox and a horse travelling together in the boy’s search for home.

The film, featuring Mackesy’s distinctive illustrations brought to life in full color with beautiful hand-drawn animation, stars BAFTA Award winner Tom Hollander as The Mole, SAG Award winner Idris Elba as The Fox, Golden Globe Award winner Gabriel Byrne as The Horse, and newcomer Jude Coward Nicoll as The Boy.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

