Apple stock, with 54% institutional ownership, is a favorite among the big guns

Institutional investors own the lion’s share of Apple stock with 54% ownership. Importantly, it’s the big guns who stand gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.
Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.
Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Apple. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is currently the company’s largest shareholder with 8.1% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 6.4% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.7% by the third-largest shareholder.
Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company’s shares, meaning that the company’s shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.
With a 40% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Apple. While this group can’t necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
MacDailyNews Take: Institutional ownership can be seen as a positive sign for a stock for several reasons:
- Increased demand: Institutional investors are usually large, well-established financial entities with substantial resources, such as pension funds, mutual funds, and hedge funds. When these entities invest in a stock, it can increase demand for the stock and drive up its price.
Improved governance: Institutional investors are often influential stakeholders in the companies they invest in and can use their voting power to promote good governance and encourage positive changes.
Increased stability: Institutional investors tend to have a longer-term investment horizon and are less likely to engage in short-term trading. This can lead to increased stability in a stock’s price, which can be attractive to individual investors.
Better information dissemination: Institutional investors often have access to research and analysis that is not readily available to the public. When they invest in a stock, they can disseminate this information to the market, which can improve market efficiency and help investors make better informed decisions.
It’s important to note that institutional ownership is just one factor to consider when evaluating a stock and it doesn’t guarantee success. It’s always important to do your own research and make investment decisions based on a thorough analysis of the company and its prospects.
