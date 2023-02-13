Apple stock, with 54% institutional ownership, is a favorite among the big guns

Institutional investors own the lion’s share of Apple stock with 54% ownership. Importantly, it’s the big guns who stand gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Simply Wall Street:

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Apple. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is currently the company’s largest shareholder with 8.1% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 6.4% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.7% by the third-largest shareholder.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company’s shares, meaning that the company’s shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

With a 40% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Apple. While this group can’t necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.