Man sells $38 part bringing USB-C connectivity to AirPods Pro case

A clever tech tinkerer is offering the printed circuit board (PCB) needed to replace the battery in your AirPods Pro case and give it a USB-C port to boot.

Scharon Harding for Ars Technica:

The mod comes from Ken Pillonel’s Exploring the Simulation YouTube channel. Pillonel’s the same guy who brought you an Android phone with a Lightning port and an iPhone with USB-C. About six months ago, he also posted a video demoing how to make a PCB and 3D-printed case for repairing the first- and second-generation AirPods and equipping them with USB-C.

On Wednesday, Pillonel brought his mad genius to the AirPods Pro… Pillonel’s fix will be overly impractical to many, but to make things easier he’s selling the so-called USB-C Flex for CHF34.90 (about $38) or 10 for CHF249 (about $270).