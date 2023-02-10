2023 U.S. Carriers Shootout: Verizon vs. T-Mobile vs. AT&T

In 2023, which U.S. cellular carrier – Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T – offers the best mix of performance, coverage, and value?

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

While it’s been a hassle to actually try out a new carrier in the past, eSIM support on iPhone and other smartphones has opened a new opportunity for carriers.

T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T are taking advantage of the tech which offers potential customers the ability to instantly test out their networks for free right alongside their existing carrier.

One of the best things with eSIM trials is you can see the signal for both your current carrier and the one you’re testing simultaneously. And you can even decide to keep using your existing carrier and number for phone calls while using the trial for cellular data.

It’s difficult to pick a single winner when it comes to the best phone carriers. What’s most important to you will decide that, likely between coverage in your location, price, incentives to switch, and how many lines you have…