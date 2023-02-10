Apple to defend Apple Pay in Europe at February 14th EU hearing

Apple will seek to convince EU antitrust regulators that it does not block rivals’ access to its technology used for mobile wallets at a closed hearing on Tuesday, Reuters reports citing “people familiar with the matter.” This is Apple’s the last chance to dissuade EU action before being hit with potentially hefty fines.

Foo Yun Chee for Reuters:

The hearing, which senior European Commission and national competition officials, Apple executives and complainants will attend, comes nine months after the EU competition watchdog accused the company of abusing its market power. The EU antitrust watchdog has said Apple’s anti-competitive practices dated back to 2015 when Apple Pay was launched. The Commission declined to comment. Apple referred to its statement last year which said that Apple Pay is only one of many options available to European consumers and which has ensured equal access to its tap and go technology Near-Field Communication (NFC).

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last May:

Beware the unintended consequences of overreach by overzealous quasi-governments. If the EU’s charges are confirmed, and the EU forces Apple to open access to the NFC chip to third parties, the iPhone and Apple Watch will likely become less secure.

