Widely-expected Apple 27-inch mini-LED display delayed

According to display industry analyst Ross Young, Apple’s rumored 27-inch external display with mini-LED backlighting is no longer expected to launch in the first quarter of 2023.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Young today informed MacRumors that he has not seen any signs of the display entering mass production, suggesting that a launch is not imminent. It appears that the display has been pushed back several times, as Young initially expected it to launch around June 2022, and then in October, and most recently in the first quarter of 2023. He has not provided an updated timeframe for when the display might be released. Young previously said the display will support ProMotion, allowing for up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Given the rumored 27-inch size, it’s possible the display will be a next-generation version of the Studio Display, but it could also be a new model positioned between the Studio Display and the higher-end Pro Display XDR.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s current Studio Display retails for $1,599 (Standard glass) and $1,899 (Nano-texture glass) and features:

• 27-inch (diagonal) 5K Retina display (LED-backlit, TFT IPS active-matrix LCD)

• 5120-by-2880 resolution at 218 pixels per inch

• 600 nits brightness

• Support for 1 billion colors

• Wide color (P3)

• True Tone technology

