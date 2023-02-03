Morgan Stanley: Apple stock remains a buy; $175 price target

No Comments

Apple on Thursday announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 first quarter ended December 31, 2022. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $117.2 billion, down 5 percent year over year, and quarterly EPS of $1.88. Apple missed on both counts as the analysts’ consensus (Refinitiv) called for revenue of $121.19 billion (vs. $123.9 billion in Q122) and EPS: $1.94 per share (vs. $2.10 in Q122). Morgan Stanley analysts say Apple remains a buy as growth in subscriptions and installed base are positive signs.

Apple logo

Rohan Goswami for CNBC:

Shorter-term macro issues don’t detract from the long-term value at Apple, Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a Friday morning note that reiterated an overweight rating and a $175 price target.

“Taking a step back, it’s rare to see Apple miss and guide down in a quarter, but we believe the long-term positives from tonight’s report outweigh the short-term negatives,” Morgan Stanley’s Erik Woodring wrote. Apple’s Thursday night earnings report cited a strong dollar, continued production issues in China, and the broader macroeconomic environment as three reasons for Apple’s first year-over-year sales decline since 2019.

“On the third factor, I would say was just the challenging macroeconomic environment, and you’re hearing that from, I would think, everybody,” CEO Tim Cook told CNBC’s Steve Kovach.

But Morgan Stanley assesses those headwinds as transitory, noting both accelerated growth in iPhone installed base and a continued upward margin trajectory as longer-term upside which will ensure “the Apple flywheel keeps spinning.”

Morgan Stanley reiterated its Top Pick rating for Apple.

MacDailyNews Take: Analysts love Apple’s gross margin guidance for the March quarter in the range from 43.5% to 44.5%. Apple investors should, too.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , , ,