Apple preps foldable iPad for 2024

Apple is preparing to launch a foldable iPad with a carbon fiber kickstand in 2024, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo writes today.

Anjie Technology will be the new beneficiary of the all-new design foldable iPad. There may be no new iPad releases in the next 9-12 months as the iPad mini refresh is more likely to begin mass production in 1Q24. Thus, I’m taking a cautious approach to iPad shipments for 2023, predicting a YoY decline of 10-15%. Nevertheless, I’m positive about the foldable iPad in 2024 and expect this new model will boost shipments and improve the product mix. My latest survey indicates that the foldable iPad will feature a carbon fiber kickstand. Carbon fiber material will make the kickstand lighter and more durable. Anjie Technology, as a polishing and bonding supplier of the carbon fiber kickstand for the foldable iPad, is expected to continue benefiting from the growing trend of foldable devices equipped with kickstands in the future.

MacDailyNews Take: Foldable displays make far more sense for tablets than for smartphones.

“Too thick when folded” is why it makes perfect sense for Apple to do a foldable display first with iPad, a device that is not carried in pockets and where thickness when folded is therefore not an issue. – MacDailyNews, February 17, 2020

In October 2022, Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight, said that Apple would likely launch an iPad with a folding screen in 2024, corroborating this report.

